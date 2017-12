THE corridors in Borris Vocational School must thrum with melody and rhythm every lunchtime because the place is a haven of music! Not only are the students actively encouraged to take part in the arts but their achievements are officially recognised by teachers in their school reports.

There’s also an ethos of mentoring, with the Meitheal leaders helping the freshers from first year find their musical feet.

All of this encouragement was evident at a recent variety show that the school hosted over two nights. More than 200 students took part, showcasing their skills in music, dance, acting and gymnastics.

The indefatigable music teachers Ciarán Somers and Aileen Brennan were at the helm of the production, steering their musical maestros through weeks of rehearsals. On the night, the school’s traditional orchestra presented a suite of arranged tunes, while the junior choir performed under the direction of Elspeth Hayes and in partnership with Music Generation Carlow. The senior choir performed the show’s finale, under the directorship of Ciarán.

Elsewhere on the programme, some witty students from second year showcased some trad/pop fusion with their brilliantly-titled band Zetor Is Better and, for the first time a gymnastics display was presented, thanks to teacher Ms Summers. There were also numerous individual singers and musicians as well as dancers, comedians and entertainers.

The school hall was packed on both nights, with proud parents, siblings and friends all enjoying a great programme of entertainment.