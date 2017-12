A PRIME site in Carlow town with potential for developing commercial, residential and leisure facilities has been sold for €1.3 million. The lot of 3.43 hectares (8.47 acres) lies between Dublin Street and the River Barrow, with the Andy Murphy Road at one end and Cox’s Lane on the other. The site itself is almost devoid of property, with the exception of the vacant St Brigid’s Hospital, which is now listed for preservation.

The land was sold by Savill’s in Dublin during the summer but the auctioneers only announced the sale last week. It’s believed that the buyers are also based in the capital.

Although there is no current planning permission on the land, back in the Celtic Tiger days it was a site with lofty ambitions, including an eight-storey hotel, whose height would have echoed the might of the Joshua Watson’s mill and grain store which once stood there. The now-defunct planning also allowed for retail and commercial units, 86 apartments and car parking with more than 1,200 spaces.

Carlow County Council now leases a tract of the land at the back of its offices as an overflow car park.