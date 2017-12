CARLOW Women’s Aid is desperately in need of full-time staff as the numbers of women seeking help has risen again this year, while the service has suffered continued and severe financial cutbacks.

“We’re desperate for another full-time worker, if not even more than that. We need so much more staff and funding,” Honoria Gilchrist, who runs the centre, revealed to The Nationalist.

Up to September this year, the centre had 356 clients looking for their help, a figure that has already surpassed last year’s number of 349.

“It’s non-stop here,” Honoria continues. “There are so many awful cases involving knives and weapons, rapes and sexual abuse, physical and emotional violence. And it’s in every walk of life; it doesn’t matter what background you have.”

Just two full-time and one part-time staff members are trained to deal with the hundreds of women who desperately turn to them for help in their darkest need. A team of dedicated volunteers also helps in the running of the centre, which is based on the Old Dublin Road in Carlow.

But the workload is huge for them, because so far this year Carlow Women’s Aid has assisted in 234 court appearances, helped to secure 190 court orders, fielded 520 helpline calls and advocated for clients almost 1,000 times.

Even as the number of women who need its help rises, the core funding from Tusla has been cut by 20%, while grants from the National Lottery and the Family Support Agency have been axed, too. The irony is that staff are too busy with their workload to have time to lobby for extra funding – they simply don’t have time to go asking for financial help.

“We’re the victims of our own busyness – we don’t have time to look for extra help,” said Honoria.