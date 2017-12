ONE HUNDRED and twenty-five of Ireland’s aspiring academics and leaders were commended for their hard work by President Michael D Higgins at the annual All-Ireland Scholarship Awards in University of Limerick recently.

Among them was Gary Carroll, a former Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown student, who was awarded one of the scholarships. Gary is currently studying physics and mathematics in UCD.

This annual JP McManus scholarship, established in 2008, provides third-level education scholarships to the top 125 performing eligible leaving certificate students in the country.