U15 B Cross Border Floodlit Final

Clonmore (Carlow) 2-12

Na Fianna Óg 3-3

The two teams had already met in the group stage of the competition this year when they played in Hacketstown. On that occasion the Carlow side had five points to spare in the high scoring encounter that they won on a 6-12 to 5-10 scoreline.

It was unlikely that the scoring exploits of the first game would be replicated as the underfoot conditions in Graiguecullen were very heavy which was hardly surprising given the rain that fell on Tuedsay night and theorughout Wednesday. In fact, it is of great credit to the club that the game could go ahead at all.

Clonmore took the initiaitve in this one from the start as centre forward Dylan Doyle helped them into an early lead.

Na Fianna Óg got off the mark thanks to a Colin Dunne free but further points for Clonmore via Billy Lawless and Adam Deay had them well in control.

Na Fianna Óg were given a boost before the break when Lee Day’s shot dipped into the corner of the net to leave them trailing by 1-1 to 0-7 at half time.

Clonmore extended their advantage on the resumption of play with a goal from Billy Lawless.

However, incredibly however, the sides were level with just eight minutes to go.

Oisin Byrne reeled off a goal and a point in a flash while Aaron Moore also dissected the posts before Lee Day converted a penalty for his second goal of the evening.

But the Carlow side soon reasserted their dominance.

Clonmore bagged their second goal thanks to Adam Daey while Dylan Doyle proved deadly accurate in front of goal as they deservedly won by six points.

Every Clonmore player made an important contribution to the win in what was a magnificent team effort in the worst possible conditions.

Clonmore: Aaron Kelly, Niall Tompkins, Anthony McDonald, Adam Smith, Cathal Foley, Cooper Sharp, Darragh McKernan, Robert Bulmer, Billy Lawlor (1-2), Eoin Connolly, Dylan Doyle (0-8, 0-5 free), Oisín Doyle (0-1), James Whelan, Adam Deay (1-1), Sean Moran (Captain). Subs: Killian Walsh, Alex Bowes, Dara Connolly.

Na Fianna Óg: Jamie Burke; Cian Hicks, Michael Wall, Shane Giltrap; Kevin Lambe, Lochlann Kelleher, TJ Burke; Alex Robinson, Darragh Murphy; Aaron Moore (0-1), Colin Dunne (0-1 free), Eoin Cobbe; Lee Day (2-0), Oisin Byrne (1-1), Alex Kenny.

Subs: Lorcan Page, John Behan, Ben Kinsella, Jordan Donohue, Conor Black, Oisin Giltrap

Referee: Des Cooney (St Joseph’s)