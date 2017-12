THE ATMOSPHERE, music and magic of Christmas was in plentiful supply in the Arboretum last Wednesday night as hundreds gathered at the Leighlinbridge store for Éist Cancer Support Centre’s annual spirit of Christmas concert.

Topping the bill was Éist ambassador Derek Ryan, the country music star ensuring a packed house for the annual night of music. Derek put on a terrific show, striking the perfect note for his appreciative hometown fans.

Also performing was the wonderful Striking Productions, who bring the classic take A Christmas Carol to the George Bernard Shaw Theatre this week. The young cast gave their all, kick-starting a brilliant night of entertainment. Former Voice of Ireland winner Pat Byrne, a real favourite at the annual Éist event, once again didn’t disappoint, with a terrific set of Christmas favourites and classic.

New to the annual concert was a performance by Owen C Lynch and the Newbridge Voice Ensemble, who really brought something extra special to this year’s event. This amazing choir was for many, a real highlight of the concert.

MC for the proceeding was celebrity chef Edward Hayden, whose infectious, bubbly personality brought a real fun element to the night. Edward also outlined the wonderful services offered by Éist, including counselling, group support, and information for all affected by cancer.

The attendance of over 400 was treated to a mulled wine reception on arrival courtesy of the Arboretum, with Rachel Doyle, an ambassador of Éist, hosting the concert each year.

“We’d like to, in particular, thank Barry Doyle and the team at the Arboretum for turning the restaurant at Arboretum into a theatre within an hour,” said Derek Shannon, who along with Arthur Rainbow produced the show. “Every single performer gave their service free of charge and everyone had a wonderful night.”

Martina Curran of the Éist fundraising committee thanked all the performers and eveyone who supported the night, one of Éist’s key fundraising events of the year.

She thanked the Carlow public for their continued support – support that ensures the vital services that Éist provides.