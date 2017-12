CELEBRITY chef Neven Maguire has given his seal of approval to a new cookbook which celebrates the best of Carlow produce.

Neven launched The Carlow cookbook last Thursday night at Carlow’s Culinary Christmas Food and Drink Festival, reflecting on the book’s wonderful collection of delicious, accessible recipes accompanied by mouth-watering photography.

Neven described as “very special” the range and quality of food producers in Carlow, adding that he was well aware of the level of hard work that goes into creating a cookbook, with an impressive 15 of his own under his own belt.

Curated by Anne Marie Carroll, a food writer from the Food Writers’ Guild of Ireland, with a foreword by Georgina Campbell of the GC Guides, The Carlow cookbook celebrates everything that is great about Carlow and its growing culinary confidence

“Food has an unmatched ability to communicate a unique sense of place. The Carlow cookbook celebrates and showcases the best of our local produce and the people behind it,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow Co Council.

John Murphy, chairman of Carlow Tourism, remarked that food and drink are a core part of the tourist experience. “The Carlow cookbook responds to these trends by reflecting simple, good and authentic food that can be sourced in Carlow,”

“This book is a great reflection of the talent there is here in Carlow,” said Anne Marie Carroll, “and the variety and range of food and drink products available in the county is truly impressive. But what really stood out was that everyone involved had one thing in common, and that was passion. It is passion like this which makes the rest of the country sit up and take notice – Carlow is well on its way to being a culinary heavyweight.”

Produced by Carlow Tourism with support from Carlow Co Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the cookbook costs €12.50 and can be bought from Carlow Tourist Office, Eason’s in Fairgreen shopping centre and the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge.