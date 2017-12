A MAN was savagely beaten before he was tied up in the boot of a car, which was then set on fire in a Milford forest. The victim, Daniel Iwanczuk, managed to escape the burning car, but endured further frightening violence from his attackers. This included being dangled over the River Barrow from a bridge.

The facts emerged in the case of Krzysztof Niepogoda and Kamil Lacki, both from Shalom, Pound Lane Borris, who pleaded guilty to charges including false imprisonment, assault causing harm and arson causing damage at Carlow Circuit Court last week.

The accused men, who believed cannabis plants had been stolen from them, had interrogated, threatened and beaten Mr Iwanczuk and another man, Krzysztof Milewski, on two separate occasions between December 2014 and December 2015 after first inviting them to their home. Mr Milewski was also assaulted a second time in January 2016 by Mr Niepogoda, just days after he talked to gardaí. Mr Niepogoda smashed his way into the victim’s house and struck Mr Milewski several times in the face with a dumbbell.

Judge Alice Doyle described the offences as “gratuitous, malevolent and violent” and sentenced the men to six years in prison, with the final year suspended for the false imprisonment of Daniel Iwanczuk. They also received a number of concurrent sentences.

“It was savage – one cannot say anything less,” said Judge Doyle.

The court was told that the two victims had suffered psychologically from the attacks, as well as physically.

In his victim impact statement, Daniel Iwanczuk wrote: “After this crime, when I come home and hear a bang I get frightened. I lock all the doors at home and leave the lights on … I am scared Kamil and Krzysztof will come back after me.”