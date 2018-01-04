Pair jailed for savage attack on Christmas guest in Borris

STUDENTS from Coláiste Aindriú, Bagenalstown wowed packed audiences with their hilarious performance of Cinderella.

The teenagers had been rehearsing since September in preparation of their magical Christmas panto. The show was a huge success, depicting the traditional Cinderella story with a modern, slightly Spanish twist.

The titular heroine (played by Hannah Ferry) is whizzed off to the ball at Ballymoon Castle on a scooter to meet her charming Prince Zoro (Joan Oliver). Audience members were delighted with the frequent mention of local places, particularly when the Fairy Godmother (Kevin Nolan) had some playful interaction with the crowd.

The story began when Cinderella’s father, the Baron (Aidan Kirby) has just returned home from his travels with his new wife the Baroness (Julia Plata). However, Cinderella also learns that she has inherited two ugly step sisters, Bendormina (Tiffany Fennelly) and Magalufia, played by Kelly Nolan.

The Baron heads off on his travels once again, but he dies in the meantime. Poor Cinderella is forced to suffer the wrath of her stepmother and sister. Buttons (Daniel Dunican) is the only friend Cinderella has, and secretly he is in love with her.

A ball is arranged in the village where the prince is intrigued when a mystery princess arrives, much to the delight of his father, the king (Owen McDonald) and his mother, the queen (Chloe Behan). But when midnight rings, Cinderella disappears and all that is left is a helmet and, of course, the silver slipper. Dandini and the prince go in search of the mystery princess and the rest is history!

The show ended spectacularly, with the whole cast coming up through the audience singing Bruno Mars’ Marry You. In keeping with the Spanish twist, they then sang Feliz Navida.

Teachers Mrs Lee, Ms O’Boyle, Ms Williams and Marita Brennan were delighted with the performance of the students. Leona Lee was invited to add the finishing touches. Leona is no stranger to the stage and her input was invaluable. Choreographer for the show was Lisa Quinlan and she really got the crowd rocking.

The local primary schools were invited to enjoy a matinee showing, which was received very well, but the night performance was even better, with the students pulling out all the stops. The stage looked magnificent at night, thanks to the hard work of art teacher Ms Moran, who designed the backdrops. The costume designer was Betty Hughes and what a job she did.

Third-year student Ian Nolan was on sound, while Shaun Nolan, also from third year, was on lights. No show could go ahead without the expertise of the backstage crew, so hats off to Mr Quinn, Mr Cantwell, Mr Delaney and the students who did a fantastic job.