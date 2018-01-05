Students wow panto audience with their take on the story of Cinderella

THE phrase ‘mighty oaks from little acorns grow’ never seemed more apt than when two Carlow schools recently visited Áras an Uachtaráin for the unveiling of a unique piece of public art.

The new public art sculpture Dearcan na nDaoine – the People’s Acorn was created by artist Rachel Joynt, who lives in Carlow and who collaborated with seven schools on the project for the sculpture’s time capsule, including Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and St Mary’s NS in Bagenalstown.

The stunning sculpture was unveiled by President Michael D Higgins in a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin recently and now takes its place in the grounds of the Áras as part of the 1916 centenary commemorations. The ceremony was attended by the children involved, including pupils from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and St Mary’s NS, who contributed their thoughts and wishes for Ireland’s future, as well as older people, who wrote their thoughts and memories for inclusion in the time capsule.

The finished bronze-cast acorn is 2.8 metres long and 1.7 metres high, with a textured surface containing the imprint of life-size pencils and will be visible from the south portico of Áras an Uachtaráin as well as from public walkways in the Phoenix Park.

Acclaimed artist Rachel Joynt’s work can be seen in galleries and in public art all over the country. Among her most well-known works are Perpetual motion at the N7 in Naas, Free flow along 1km of walkway from Customs House Quay to The Point at Dublin Dock, and Noah’s egg at the veterinary building in UCD, Belfield.

This latest piece, Dearcan na nDaoine – the People’s Acorn, has sparked huge acclaim already.

“It is incredible … the most amazing piece of art,” said Gaelscoil principal Aingeal Uí Dhalaigh. “Rachel Joynt is a wonderful artist, so talented, and would have worked with us a couple of years ago as part of our selection committee for the bronze figures we have outside our school.

“President Higgins and Sabina were such wonderful hosts. it was a day of real celebration and the children had such an incredible time,” she added.

As part of the project, the fifth-class children held workshops with poet and children’s author Enda Wyley last year with a view to creating pieces from their thoughts and future hopes to be included in the sculpture’s time capsule. All involved also contributed used pencils, which were then imprinted to create the mould of the finished sculpture.

“For all of the children involved, their first name is printed on the pencils – it’s the most amazing piece of work,” said Aingeal.

“President Higgins also wondered if any of the children there would still be around to see the time capsule opened in 100 years. He explained how he gives out the cheques to people when they reach 100 and how many more people are achieving that now. The oldest person in Ireland is now 112, so you never know – they could be!”