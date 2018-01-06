Thoughts of Carlow kids inspire time-capsule acorn art at the Áras

A GARDA who risked life and limb by racing across a crumbling bridge to save the lives of others has been posthumously honoured by An Garda Síochána, more than 50 years after his heroic deed.

The family of Garda Kevin Browne from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow was presented with a merit for excellent police work by Chief Superintendent John Quirke at a recent ceremony in Baltinglass Garda Station.

Garda Browne was on duty in the Baltinglass district on 17 November 1965 during one of the worst floods in recent history. The town was under water after a heavy snowfall caused the River Slaney to burst its banks, putting members of the gardaí, the fire service and the local council on high alert.

Word came through that one of the bridges out of the town was in danger as the river roared its way through the townland of Tuckmill. Garda Browne, along with garda colleagues and members of the fire service, including Billy Doody and Tony Duffy, braved the treacherous conditions to investigate the situation.

When they reached Tuckmill, they were horrified to see that part of the bridge had already been swept into the river, while the rest of the structure was in imminent danger of collapsing, too. It was pitch dark and to make matters even worse oncoming motorists on the far side of the bridge couldn’t see the danger that lay waiting for them because of the layout of the road. The crew had brought strong lights to erect, as well as warning signs to alert the traffic, but the problem was how to get across the bridge.

“Only one side of the bridge was left because two arches had already fallen in. My father took up the lamp and said to the others: ‘I’m the strongest swimmer, I’ll go’,” explained Garda Browne’s son Ken. His father ended up successfully placing the lamp and the road sign to warn the traffic, thus potentially saving many lives.

The commendation awarded to Garda Browne also paid tribute to his evacuation of several families from their homes to safer ground during the devastating floods.

Tony Duffy, the last surviving member of the crew that went to Tuckmill bridge that night, spoke eloquently at the presentation ceremony in Baltinglass Garda Station. He recalled the blackness of the night, the deafening roar of the River Slaney as it tore up everything in its path and the fear that the men felt that night when they saw the bridge disintegrating before their very eyes. He also remembered the astonishing way that Garda Browne took up the lamp and ran across the bridge, not knowing if he’d ever make the short journey.

It was Tony who was instrumental in getting his friend honoured by An Garda Síochána after writing formally to Garda bosses, telling them of Garda Browne’s dangerous adventure.

“We had no idea that our father had done that until Tony told us. It was Tony, with the help of Sergeant Liam Horgan, who got him this award,” Ken pointed out. “We’re very proud of him; he was the kind of person who got involved in all sorts of situations, helping people out.”

At the award ceremony were Garda Browne’s three children – Ken Browne, Therese Sheehy and Phil O’Laoide – and members of their families, Tony Duffy, Chief Superintendent Quirke, Sergeant Liam Horgan and other members of the gardaí.