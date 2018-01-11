Burnt-out cars left to rot at Mount Leinster

A GLOBETROTTING thriller with Carlow at its heart is the latest work by Carlow author Ray Keane. The man from Monte Carlow was launched by his friend, Carlow/Kilkenny minister of state John Paul Phelan, at Eason’s in Carlow last month.

The book tells the story of a former Reddy’s barman who emigrates to Canada and makes a fortune on the stock market. The cocaine-fuelled playboy sets up casinos across Europe but then goes bust and gets tangled up with Italian mobsters. It all leads to him opening the Monte Carlow Casino and racetrack in his hometown of Carlow.

His experiences involve planning woes, political corruption and even real-life golfer John Daly.

It’s a jet-setting adventure with a nod to The Wolf of Wall Street.

“There is a lot of black humour in it,” said Ray,

The man from Monte Carlow is Ray’s fourth book. Originally from the Tullow Road, the writer is now living in Kerry.

His first three books were crime thrillers but this tome marks his first straight-up thriller.

Ray said he was looking to broaden the appeal of his books and not confining himself to crime by bringing in elements of sex and romance. He added: “It took about a year to complete. I write by hand and get it typed.”

After he has finished each book, Ray often thinks that it will be his last. Inevitably, though, he finds himself thinking about his next story.

“And if I start it, I have to finish it. I have no idea what the next one will be about, though!”

The book is on sale at Eason’s in Carlow and it can also be found at the Book Centre in Wexford and Dubray Books, Waterford.