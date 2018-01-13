Boy racers made life hell for residents in Graigue

AFTER 36 years of peddling newspapers, ice-creams and banter with their customers, Clare and Ned Deane pulled the shutters down on their shop at Barrack Street, Carlow for the very last time at 2pm on Sunday 31 December. It was truly the end of an era for the couple, who are as dedicated to each other as they were to the busy little shop.

“From 6.30am to 9pm, seven days a week, that’s a long time,” Clare smiles as she rests against a half-emptied fridge. “We’d been talking about closing the shop for ages. We’re sad to see it go, but we won’t miss the early mornings. You do need time for yourself. Ned and I never had time off together. If he was off, I was working and vice-versa.”

The Deanes’ decision to finally lock up the shop sent shock waves through their loyal customers, people who, over the years, have become their friends.

The day they closed they were inundated with cards, letters and gifts. Their son Brian even compiled a memory book of photos, which featured their best-loved customers over the three-and-a-half decades of the shop’s existence.

“It was lovely, just lovely. I was in floods!” Clare tells me four days later, when she and Ned are back in the shop, boxing away the stock and generally dismantling generations of memories and sheer, hard graft. The stock won’t be wasted, though, because it’s destined for the couple’s second outlet at IT Carlow, which they set up some years ago.

The pair mention customers like Noel and Kevin Ray, or Alan Kehoe, who bought their daily newspapers on Barrack Street for 36 years.

“That’s loyalty for you, isn’t it?” Ned smiles. “We got on so well with the customers; we had the banter with them. We got to know them personally.”

While Clare could hold forth on the shenanigans that were dished up by the customers’ favourite TV soap operas, Ned was the man for GAA news and analysis, himself being a former Tinryland player. Indeed, one of the biggest highlights of his career behind the shop counter was the day of the All-Ireland club championship replay, when victory was snatched from Éire Óg by the O’Donovan Rossa club from Skibbereen in 1993.

“Twenty-five buses pulled up across the road on Barrack Street to bring people to the replay in Limerick,” Ned recalls.

Although the shop wasn’t that big, it was a busy spot. Not only was there the news agency side of things but it was also a ticket agent for JJ Kavanagh’s bus service, while the parking space outside the shop was the official bus stop for the company. Much business was generated from that set-up, as, indeed, it was from the fact that it’s located beside Cis Carpenter’s pub and funeral home. Punters would buy their Mass cards and cigarettes before attending a wake in Cis’s, while in the pre-motorway days, passers-through would pull in for sandwiches and refreshments.

“We had one customer, a priest from Roscommon, who’d call in every time he was passing through Carlow for an ice-cream. The ice-cream was a big thing here,” Ned says, nodding his head at the thought of it.

Another big seller for the Deanes was the National Lottery and Ned proudly explains that theirs was the first shop in Carlow, apart from the local post offices, to get a lottery machine back in 1987, when the game was first set up by An Post. There was great excitement in 2008, too, when a €5.8 million winning ticket was sold in their shop, leading the entire town of Carlow to speculate about who the winners could possibly be.

“We never did find out who won it,” Clare grins. “The Lotto was still flying here when we closed. It’s very busy.”

It was 1981 when the couple opened the shop on Barrack Street in a unit where Fleming’s Garage used to be. Ned’s family already had a shop in Tinryland so he was involved in shopkeeping since he was “knee high”. He and Clare decided to set up their own business after they had their first son, Padraic, after which they had a daughter Valerie and a son Brian.

“We’ve raised our family out of this shop; we’ve educated them from it and they’ve worked here, too,” says Clare.

The Deanes have many fond memories, not only of their customers but also of the staff members who’ve come and gone, or else stayed for years. And they’re proud of the fact that their current staff, Andrea Dowling, Mairéad Deane and Katherine won’t lose their jobs and will continue to work for them in their shop at IT Carlow.

“No-one’s losing their job here,” Clare points out. “They’ll be working in the college.”

Deane’s shop is just the latest of the independent newsagents that have folded in the past few years in Carlow town.

“Carlow has changed, times have changed … it’s no-one’s fault,” Clare says. “When we started the shop, we were young and full of energy.”

“The whole shop needs a makeover, but it’s still a good business. It just needs fresh eyes,” Ned interjects.

And as for Ned and Clare’s future?

“It’s just a semi-retirement for us. We’re going to enjoy the weekends off together and get to enjoy our grandkids, too. It’ll be nice to have a little ‘me’ time, as they say,” Clare concludes.