End of an era as shutters come down on Deane’s newsagents after 36 years

CARLOW town has plummeted down the league table of an anti-litter campaign and is now careering towards the bottom of the list, but the local authority has dismissed the ranking as “unfairly harsh”. A spokesperson for Carlow County Council also slammed the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) campaign as unfair, adding that he had more respect for the national Tidy Towns campaign.

The IBAL table ranked Carlow town number 32 out of a list of 40 urban areas and it now sits only one place above Dublin city centre in the league. Neighbouring Kilkenny city is sitting pretty in sixth place, while Kildare town, which won the league last year, took the number two spot.

But Carlow County Council remains defiant and told The Nationalist that the IBAL method of judging isn’t as fair as the national Tidy Towns competition.

“If we were getting as much money as Dublin City Council, we’d be flying and we wouldn’t be beside them on the IBAL league table,” Dan McInerney, director of services with Carlow County Council, told The Nationalist.

Mr McInerney admitted that the town’s placement at number 32 on the list was “disappointing” but pointed out that Carlow lost marks because certain private properties on Tullow Street and near the River Burrin were deemed to have heavy levels of litter. The area on Tullow Street wasn’t specified but the river banks near the former Penneys site and the car park were slammed by the IBAL judges.

“Those two areas brought down our marks,” he said, adding that the council had no power to control littering on private property. “The two main areas where we fell down on marks are outside our control.”

Mr McInerney was keen to point out that the anonymous inspectors also found The Glades housing estate to be “immaculate”, while the town park and the Omniplex Cinema were “in excellent order”.

“When you look at the details, you would think that we were harshly marked,” he said.

He also pointed out that the IBAL campaign doesn’t work with the local authorities, whereas the national Tidy Towns competition takes a more inclusive approach to combating littering because it encourages the participation of local communities.

“On the face of it, we’re disappointed, but compared with the Tidy Towns results I’m not too concerned about its (IBAL’s) accuracy,” Mr McInerney declared.

“The Tidy Towns place more importance on a community approach to litter control. There’s no great connection between the IBAL inspectors and the county councils.”

Mr McInerney praised Carlow Chamber of Commerce’s Love Carlow campaign which encourages business people and residents alike to go onto the streets and pick litter.

Yvonne Jones, head of Love Carlow, said that she wasn’t surprised by the town’s tumble down the litter league table. “Over the last 18 months, Carlow Chamber/Love Carlow have been out and about on the streets of Carlow shining a light on this issue and we would certainly have been of the opinion that the litter situation in Carlow was quite serious,” she told The Nationalist, and urged local residents as well as the council to continue their war on litter.

Mr McInerney also contended that the areas inspected by the IBAL inspectors are too wide geographically because they stretch out as far as the motorways, a view echoed by John Boyd, secretary of the local Tidy Towns group.

“It’s impossible to keep all those areas clean all the time,” he asserted. “It’s unfair the way IBAL do the judging … the area is just too big.”

“There’s dirt, dirt and more dirt,” he fumed. “People aren’t worried about cleaning up; they’ve no interest in keeping the place clean, especially at the weekends. It’s like banging your head off a stone wall!”

IBAL was approached for a response to the criticisms of its campaign but hadn’t replied by yesterday (Monday) evening.