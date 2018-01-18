Council slams litter league results that show Carlow racing towards the bottom

A BUILDER from Carlow who had harboured ambitions to build schools and houses in South Africa is now raising funds for his third trip with Niall Mellon’s charity, Mellon Educate. Niall Cahill wanted to take part years ago in the building projects that property developer Niall Mellon had set up but found he was too busy to take time off work.

“I’d been thinking about doing it for about ten years but I was too busy during the boom time,” said Niall, whose family owns Cahill’s Kitchens, which is based outside Carlow town. “Then, in 2016, I was sitting at home one evening and I decided to fill out the application form and was accepted.”

Niall travelled to the townships outside Cape Town that year and loved it so much that he returned last year, too. He and a team of 300 people worked in Khayalitsha, one of the largest and fastest-growing townships in South Africa. In one week they built 16 new classrooms, a science lab and two kitchens, as well as creating a sports field and a playground in primary and secondary schools there. Approximately 3,650 people will benefit from the improved facilities.

Niall is now raising the €4,500 needed to fund his third trip.

“It’s quite addictive, the experience,” he told The Nationalist. “It’d break your heart to see what these people have to live through and see how they have to live. It’s so completely different to here.”

He added that thanks to the work that they did, the youngsters “now have every chance to learn and play in a vastly improved and safer school environment”.

Niall’s next trip isn’t until 17 November this year, but he’s already starting to gather up the money that he needs. To this end, he’s collecting old clothes, shoes, belts, handbags, bed linen, towels, phones or laptops, which can be dropped into Cahill’s Kitchens near Oak Park, Carlow. Alternatively, Niall can pick them up. If you’d like more information, contact him on 086 2625482.