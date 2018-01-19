Niall needs your help to fund his Cape Town trip

RTÉ’s health and fitness show Operation Transformation kicked off last week. The programme features a team of leaders who will change their sedentary lives over a ten-week period.

While Carlow-born Kathryn Thomas will help whip the leaders into shape as the TV host, there’s an entire team of experts right here in Co Carlow to help people shake off their bad habits and to embrace exercise instead. County Carlow Local Sports Partnership has teamed up with the Sport Ireland National Network of Local Sports Partnerships to co-ordinate their own version of Operation Transformation, which has a whole range of fitness, swimming and running classes.

“We are delighted to announce that we are teaming up with local fitness instructors and businesses in Carlow to offer low-cost exercise options in a variety of locations. There is something to suit everyone. Places will go fast, so booking is essential,” said Martha Jane Duggan, co-ordinator of the local sports partnership.

“This programme is subsidised through the Healthy Ireland Fund, which reduces the cost for participants and makes it that bit easier to follow on with New Year resolutions,” added Carmel Lynch, chairperson of County Carlow Local Sports Partnership.

They have teamed up with local swimming pools and Swim Ireland to offer the ‘swim for a mile’ programme, which is designed to progress people from completing two lengths of a pool to swimming a mile. Courses are taking place in Graiguecullen pool as well as the Talbot Hotel, Graiguecullen and Mount Wolseley Hotel in Tullow.

Among the many courses taking place is Joe Dunny’s ‘Couch to 5k’ in Carlow, while John Kenny is running a similar programme in Tullow and Rathvilly.

Lesley Dempsey of Fusion Fitness is holding fitness and dance classes, while Supreme Fitness has come on board to run a circuit class to suit all levels of fitness that works the full body.

Strength and conditioning classes are available for all levels of fitness in Mount Wolseley Hotel, while the Fitness Studio is offering a ‘lunchtime express’ class for those who want to fit in a quick 30-40 minute workout on their lunch break.

Sarah Alcock is providing a full body workout for beginners with light weights, cardio and water rowers in HPL, Dublin Road, Carlow, while Paul Ward is running ‘Paulie’s Operation Transformation boot camp’, which is tailored to clients of all fitness levels.

Willie Sheeran is running a boot camp that includes weight exercises, slam balls and kettle bells in Valhall Gym, Tullow.

See the schedule below for further information on the classes available and the contact information to book a place.