Grandmother Bridget lost everything when her house burned down on St Stephen’s Night

THERE was welcome news for a young cystic fibrosis sufferer in Carlow, as a potentially life-changing drug will be made available to them shortly.

Orkambi will be rolled out to children aged between six and 11 years starting from next month and ten-year-old Ross Farrell from Ballon will be among those who will avail of the pill.

Orkambi has been shown to increase lung function, help sufferers fight off infections and reduce hospitalisation. The need for the drug was sharpened as Ross was hospitalised for two weeks over Christmas, including part of Christmas Day.

“He ended up in the hospital on 15 litres of oxygen all over a cold,” said Ross’s mother Elayne.

It’s the second Christmas that Ross has spent in hospital. In 2017, he was hospitalised for about nine weeks.

Orkambi was made available to teenagers in May and to date there has been positive reaction among families. However, there are worrying reports of teenagers falling ill if they go without the drug, even for a short period of time.

The battle against CF is very much a long-term one with no easy solutions. There are no guarantees that Orkambi will work for Ross and others like him, while there is positive word of an exciting CF drug coming down the line that could have substantial benefits in the future.

Still, the little pink tablet could mean a vastly improved quality of life for Ross. For the first exposure to Orkambi, Ross will likely have to be admitted to hospital to be monitored for side effects.

“This will be the first admission we will be looking forward to!” said Elayne. “Hopefully, you will not see the same amount of infections and reasons to be admitted to hospital and needing strong IVs.”