CF sufferer Ross (10) gets green light for life-saving Orkambi drug

IT’S BEEN described as Co Carlow’s ‘tourism gem’, but Carlow County Council’s management of the historic Duckett’s Grove has come in for sharp criticism in recent times with allegations that the impressive ruin is failing to meet its true potential.

Hopes are now high that all of this is about to change, with the appointment this week of consultants to develop a marketing and development plan for Duckett’s Grove.

Carlow County Council has announced the appointment of David MacNulty and the team at Tourism Development International as consultants to prepare a development and marketing strategy for Duckett’s Grove for 2018-2028.

“It is important that we as a local authority lead the way in developing a conversation and vision for our strategic assets like Duckett’s Grove,” said the council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan. Carlow County Council acquired Duckett’s Grove in 2005.

“The strategy is being delivered under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the area, which will result in the delivery of over 60 projects valued at more than €900,000 across the county during 2018,” she added.

Ms Holohan expressed the commitment of the council to the development of the county’s tourism assets, adding that “this strategy will provide a key vision for the future development of Duckett’s Grove to realise its full potential for the local community and visitors to Co Carlow”. She added that this “underlines the council’s ongoing commitment to provide improved facilities and infrastructure and to Ireland’s Ancient East.”

The preparation of the strategy will incorporate consultation with key stakeholders, including Fáilte Ireland, local tourism operators, community, local residents and representative organisations. It is envisaged that the strategy will be completed by June 2018.