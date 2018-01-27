  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow woman will talk about her unbearable pain on Prime Time

Carlow woman will talk about her unbearable pain on Prime Time

Thursday, January 25, 2018

A CARLOW mother will bravely appear on RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight (Tuesday) to speak out against a vaginal mesh procedure that’s left her in excruciating pain and her life utterly destroyed.

Lesley-Anne Stephens (née Dawson) from Kilbride, Co Carlow will appear on the programme along with a number of women who have undergone a procedure meant to cure incontinence but left with a mesh that’s literally cutting through their insides.

Lesley-Anne Stephens pictured with her husband Darren in their home in Kilbride Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Lesley-Anne describes how her mesh implant has eroded through her vaginal wall, leading to continuous bleeding, chronic pain and serious internal infections.

Despite a number of procedures to partially remove the mesh, Lesley-Anne’s unbearable pain continues. In fact, her pain has been so horrendous that three times Lesley-Anne has presented at A&E only to be turned away.

It is cutting into me, when I walk I can actually feel it ripping into me, then the bleeding starts … it’s ridiculous at this stage, no-one should have to live with his pain,” she said.

Prime Time were here with me in the house last week and it’s due on air on 23 January. It’s just brilliant that this is being highlighted. Hopefully, more people will sit up and listen when it’s on Prime Time”, said Lesley-Anne.

The controversial mesh procedure is currently making global headlines, as thousands of women in England, America and Australia speak out about the horrendous pain they have been left to endure.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Development plan to maximise true potential of Duckett’s Grove

Thursday, 25/01/18 - 11:19am

CF sufferer Ross (10) gets green light for life-saving Orkambi drug

Thursday, 25/01/18 - 11:21am

Grandmother Bridget lost everything when her house burned down on St Stephen’s Night

Thursday, 18/01/18 - 10:21am