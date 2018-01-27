Development plan to maximise true potential of Duckett’s Grove

A CARLOW mother will bravely appear on RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight (Tuesday) to speak out against a vaginal mesh procedure that’s left her in excruciating pain and her life utterly destroyed.

Lesley-Anne Stephens (née Dawson) from Kilbride, Co Carlow will appear on the programme along with a number of women who have undergone a procedure meant to cure incontinence but left with a mesh that’s literally cutting through their insides.

Lesley-Anne describes how her mesh implant has eroded through her vaginal wall, leading to continuous bleeding, chronic pain and serious internal infections.

Despite a number of procedures to partially remove the mesh, Lesley-Anne’s unbearable pain continues. In fact, her pain has been so horrendous that three times Lesley-Anne has presented at A&E only to be turned away.

“It is cutting into me, when I walk I can actually feel it ripping into me, then the bleeding starts … it’s ridiculous at this stage, no-one should have to live with his pain,” she said.

Prime Time were here with me in the house last week and it’s due on air on 23 January. It’s just brilliant that this is being highlighted. Hopefully, more people will sit up and listen when it’s on Prime Time”, said Lesley-Anne.

The controversial mesh procedure is currently making global headlines, as thousands of women in England, America and Australia speak out about the horrendous pain they have been left to endure.