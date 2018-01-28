Carlow woman will talk about her unbearable pain on Prime Time

AN apartment block is being used by junkies to get their fix, while they’re also urinating and defecating on a communal stairs in what was once a beautifully-maintained building on the site of the former Royal Hotel on Dublin Street, Carlow.

Tenants claim that rats, attracted by the dirt, now roam the attics of their apartments, that the fire alarms don’t work and that the lift hasn’t been in service for months. One tenant, Nicola Rowan, moved out of the apartment she was renting because the place was uninhabitable.

“It was an absolute nightmare living there. I contacted the management company dozens of times and nothing was done! We had junkies shooting up outside our doors; a broken lift for months; a faulty alarm system and, the final straw – rats roaming the attics,” Nicola told The Nationalist.

The building is located where the Royal Hotel once stood on Dublin Street.

There’s a car park to one side and to the back of the apartments, which is accessed through a stairwell.