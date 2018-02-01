Rats and junkies make life unbearable for Dublin St tenants

SOME stories are told with words, others are told with frames. And members of the public were given a fascinating insight into the work at Fine Framers’ premises as part of a recent open day.

The company, which is located in the Wexford Business Park on the outskirts of Carlow town, has been in business for almost ten years and has developed a reputation in Carlow and beyond for quality work and taking on unique challenges.

“The question we ask is what is the story here? Why is someone framing this? And we discuss with the customer the story behind it,” said managing director Tom McDermott-Walshe.

“We never turn down a challenge. We would be known for framing the unusual and people would bring us a wide selection of things.”

The idea behind the open day was to give people an insight into the work. Some people don’t give much thought to it, but considerable work and consideration goes into each framing job from the design stage to the workshop.

“You start with a length of wood and you go from there,” said Tom.

Fine Framers are the experts. There is an art and precision to their work. Many times when you see framed pictures or memorabilia, it’s not done correctly. It may look slightly off, but it can be potentially damaging to valuable items.

Fine Framers have a team of seven, many of whom are qualified from the fine-art trade guild.

Apart from framing photographs and prints, the company frames objects. Anything from a pair of boots and sports togs to a flatscreen TV or a set of ornamental African oars.

In addition to the precision they offer, there is the story behind every framed piece that staff tease out.

Tom recalled a story from his own family in Offaly. He happened across a pair of old horseshoes on the family farm and after talking with his mother found out that they belonged to an old work pony. He then came across an old photograph of his mother as a child, his grandfather and the pony.

The pony had been a present to his grandparents for their wedding. All these heirlooms were put together in a frame with an accompanying narrative. They are now a cherished piece of family history.

This goes to the heart of what the Carlow company does so well.

“It’s about capturing and preserving memories,” said Tom. “A lot of stuff we do would have a sentimental attachment, particularly at Christmas time. Every day is different. You never know what it’s going to bring into us. No two jobs are ever the same.”

As part of the open day, a time capsule was filled with little dockets that contained predictions for the next ten years that were compiled by visitors. A front-page of The Nationalist’s sports section was also included to acknowledge Fine Framers’ sporting connections.