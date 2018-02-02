Local firm in the frame at picture perfect open day

THERE was a whole lotta Lotto goin’ on in Carlow lately as two lucky women scooped €140,000 between them on two National Lottery scratch cards.

A mother of two from Carlow town landed €100,000 while out buying the groceries one weekend, while Ciara Moore, a 22-year-old woman from Grangecon, Co Wicklow, scooped €40,000 after her sister bought her a scratch ticket as a good luck token before she started her new job.

The winner of the €100,000 ticket, who wants to remain anonymous, almost fainted with shock when she nonchalantly scratched a ticket that she’d bought in Dunnes Stores in The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght while she was doing her weekly shop.

“I started scratching the card on the way out of the store and my legs turned to jelly when I realised I had won a big amount. I tried to explain to my husband, but he wasn’t having any of it – he thought I had gone mad! The reality of the win only hit home when the National Lottery confirmed our good fortune over the phone, so we rushed straight to their headquarters to make our claim,” she said.

The woman has young children and has vowed that she’ll help her family with her windfall.

“I can honestly say that this win is going to help so many people. We haven’t told anybody yet, but we have decided to split some of the money among our families and we cannot wait to tell them all,” added the Carlow mother.

Ciara, the winner of the €40,000 windfall, couldn’t believe her luck either when she opened a card from her sister Áine ahead of starting her new job as a childcare worker!

“I started a new job on Monday and the night before my lovely sister Áine handed me a good luck card with a scratch card inside – little did I know how lucky it would be!”

The lucky €3 Money Multiplier 10X scratch card was purchased at the Topaz Deerpark Service Station on the Dublin Road in Carlow town.

“There are only two things that I really need – an upgrade to my car and a family holiday in the next couple of months and then I’ll be happy,” a delighted Ciara said. “I have the best family in the world, so I’ll definitely have to treat them, especially my sister Áine, seeing as how she bought me the ticket!”