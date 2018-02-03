Local ladies win €140k in Lotto scratch card game

YOU spend more time in primary school than a murderer spends in prison before he gets the opportunity of parole.

That’s the stark message from the heartbroken family of murdered Carlow woman Ciara Campbell, who are campaigning for tougher life sentences.

Ciara’s son Jamie and her parents Paidi Campbell and Micheál Cunnigham were robbed of their mother and daughter when she was savagely murdered by her ex-boyfriend Gordon Molloy in November 2007 at her home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow.

They have joined a group of families who have also been devastated by the murder of loved ones to form the Sentencing and Victim Equality (SAVE) group.

They are campaigning for a minimum tariff on life sentences before a murderer can be paroled.

Gordon Molloy from Ballickmoyler was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 but has already been before a parole board, although he was unsuccessful.

The murdered woman’s mum Paidi Campbell told The Nationalist: “Gordon Molloy got sentenced to life, but we the family are the ones living it. Life is not life for him; it’s just a couple of years. You spend more time in primary school than you do to get parole.”

Mr Molloy had met Ciara two years beforehand and they had broken up a month before her murder.

He stabbed and killed the 22-year-old woman in front of her then four-year-old son Jamie. He then attempted to have sex with her body before dumping her in a bath tub.

SAVE is also campaigning for convicted murderers to be automatically placed on the sex offenders’ list if there is a sexual element to the crime.

Ms Campbell fears that if released, her daughter’s murderer will strike again. He has never expressed remorse to Ciara’s family.

“It’s a certainty that he will do it again. Another young woman will be put at risk. The reason for killing Ciara was that she didn’t want to go out with him at all. That was his justification. If he couldn’t have her, no-one else could’,” said Ms Campbell.

“It was a totally premeditated murder. He had told his friends in advance. He had threatened Ciara and he had waited all night for her to come home. The fact that he is going to serve on average 14 to 17 years … he would be still under 40 years of age when he gets out.”

The murder has devastated the family. Jamie is being raised by his grandparents. He attended counselling for years after his mother’s death.

“There are days you just want the world to go away,” added Ms Campbell. “But you have to go on, there is no other choice. Thankfully, we had Jamie to look after, so you have to get up and look after him. Your heart is breaking inside and you just want to sit and cry, but you have to put a smile on your face and go play with Lego.”

The core members of SAVE are from Carlow and Kilkenny and include Ballinkillen’s Kathleen Chada, whose sons Ruairí and Eoghan were killed by their father Sanjeev, and Angela Doyle Stuart from Bagenalstown, whose sister Lisa was killed by her fiancé Gerard O’Hara.

SAVE intends lobbying politicians to achieve its goals. Families who have been similarly affected and who are looking for advice or want to join SAVE can contact the group at save.ie@hotmail.com or 087 1252395.