Heartbroken family want real justice for murdered daughter

A SIXTH-YEAR student from Tullow Community School, Darren McDonald, has just been named as the Lions Club Young Ambassador for Ireland because of the tireless work he does for various charities and good causes.

The 18-year-old represented Carlow Lions Club in the final of the national competition last week in the Carlton Airport Hotel, Dublin. He beat stiff competition from five other accomplished finalists from all over Ireland to be crowned the overall winner.

“Darren has a great enthusiasm for life and is interested in helping people. He’s just a great example to young people and we’re very proud to have him representing Carlow and, indeed, Ireland. I’m delighted for him personally,” Paddy McDermott, president of Carlow Lions Club told The Nationalist.

Darren, the son of Anne Marie and Brian McDonald, will now go forward to compete in Dudley, Birmingham on Friday 23 February and will represent Ireland at the Europa Forum – the international stage of the Young Ambassador competition – which takes place in Skopje, Macedonia in October. Darren received the honour for his extensive community work and civic projects.

One of his main areas of community involvement is with the Bishop’s House youth support services in Tullow, where he is youth chairperson. Darren volunteers two to three evenings a week in Café Jam Rock, where he supports and engages with young people. He’s also deeply involved with St Laserian’s School in Carlow, which caters for students with special needs aged four to 18 years’ old. Two of Darren’s brothers have attended St Laserian’s. Darren and his family are extremely grateful to the school for the care they have shown the boys, the life skills that they have learned and the support and encouragement that the family has received from the staff there. For the past number of years, Darren and his mother Anne Marie have fundraised extensively for the school. This academic year, Darren has set himself the target of raising €6,000 to help the school purchase a much-needed wheelchair-accessible bus, which will play a vital day-to-day role in the school.

“I went into this stage of the competition feeling proud and happy to have got so far. Whatever the outcome, I would have been delighted with the opportunity to represent my town, my school and my county,” a delighted Darren said after his win.

He received a bursary of €600 as part of his prize, which he will generously donate to St Lasarian’s School.

Darren’s friends and classmates in Tullow CS were thrilled to see him winning the prestigious accolade and even gave him a round of applause when he returned to school on Monday to start his mock leaving cert exams! The Lions Club Young Ambassador trophies that Darren won will be on display in the school throughout the year. This was the second time that a student from Tullow Community School scooped the prize, after Orla Jackman won the Irish and European titles in 2015.

If you would like to support Darren’s endeavour to raise €6,000 for St Laserian’s School in Carlow, please see his gofundme page https://www.gofundme.com/DarrenMcDonald.