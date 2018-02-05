Teenager Darren will represent Ireland at Lions Club forum

Carlow company wins top award for its wooden boards

A COMPANY based in Duckett’s Grove that manufactures stylish wooden boards received the best product award at an event billed as Ireland’s international creative expo.

Ballyshane won the best product award in the gift category at Showcase, which ran in the RDS, Dublin last week.

The annual show has established itself as a must-see trade event, attracting buyers from Ireland and more than 20 other countries, including Britain, the USA, mainland Europe and the Far East, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and craft producers.

Showcase is an international launch pad for the 450 Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople who unveil their new-season collections across fashion, jewellery, home and giftware during the four-day event.

