Carlow company wins top award for its wooden boards

ROCK band Picture This took time out of their busy schedule to officially open a music shop and school at Castle Street, Carlow town on Saturday afternoon.

But rather than have hundreds of screaming teenagers mob them at The Music Vault, only a handful of fans were there to meet singer Ryan Hennessy and drummer Jimmy Rainsford when they popped in to cut the ribbon on the new premises. Jimmy’s brother Michael owns the shop and the music school called the MV School of Music. It was whirlwind visit because Jimmy and Ryan were scheduled to fly to Europe the following morning to start the next leg of their world tour.

“We kept things on a low key because the place would have been mobbed otherwise! The lads had very little time to spare, so it was great that they could do this. They always give a hand whenever they can. They’re very supportive,” Michael told The Nationalist.

Picture This sprang to fame after posting a video on YouTube in 2015 for their first single Take my hand. Since then, their rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

“It’s funny seeing people’s reactions to them. Two years ago they were unknown and now they’re the biggest band in Ireland. It’s fantastic for them, they’ve great songs,” Michael concluded.