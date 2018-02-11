Parents’ pleasant surprise as hospital room is named after beloved Princess Ali

A SONG co-written by a singer/songwriter living in Baltinglass has just been chosen to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Mark Caplice (29) heard that his song Together was picked out of hundreds of entries by RTÉ to represent his country in the world’s biggest song contest.

“The Eurovision is like the world cup of songs. The thought that 160 million people are going to hear my song is incredible. It’s crazy!” a delighted Mark told The Nationalist. “This is the second-largest televised event on the planet, second only to the world cup! That’s just incredible!”

Mark co-wrote the song with Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Laura Elizabeth Hughes after he originally met them at a songwriting camp organised by a music publishing company called The Nucleus. The trio hit it off immediately and purposefully wrote a song that could be a contender for the Euroviosion.

“I’ve written hundreds of songs, but after we wrote Together, people’s reactions to the demo said that there was something really special about it,” Mark continued. “I actually couldn’t believe it when I saw the email to say that the song was picked for the Eurovision. I ran screaming up the stairs to get my housemate Niall to read it back to me to make sure. I was ecstatic. It was exactly a year and a day since we wrote that song together. It was a good sign. Good news is worth waiting for.”

Mark hails from Stratford-on-Slaney and is the son of Deirdre Lee from Baltinglass and Pat Caplice from Castledermot. Educated locally in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass, Mark showed a passion for both football and music at a young age. He went on to study music production in Ballyfermot College, after which he formed the rock band Touchwood. When the band split up in 2015, Mark focused on his songwriting skills and that Christmas he co-wrote You know it’s Christmas with composer Conor O’Reilly. With the proceeds going to a homeless charity, the single knocked Justin Bieber off the number-one slot in the charts and prevented Adele from getting the top spot. Mark then released his debut EP Give them life under the moniker of Kolumbus and has been gigging around the country since then.

Ryan from Skerries will perform the song on stage in Lisbon on Tuesday 8 May. He’s well known from his acting career in Fair City, while he also competed in Britain’s got talent and The Voice of Ireland.

Laura Elizabeth is a Dublin-based singer/songwriter whose debut EP Ceremony is due to be released later this year.

Mark, Ryan and Laura Elizabeth will record their Eurovision entry this week, and it will be released by March.

“I’m standing in surreal boots at the moment. It’s hard to believe,” Mark laughed.