Mark’s song chosen as Eurovision entry

CARLOW has fallen hard for divorce, with the county having the highest divorce rate in Ireland for the second year in a row.

There were 66 applications in Carlow for divorce in 2016, all of which were granted.

It spelt the end of a drawn-out process for former couples, who currently need to have been separate for four years before they can apply for a divorce.

This high figure shows little sign yet of waning, as hundreds of queries relating to family breakdowns, including divorces, were fielded by the Carlow Citizens’ Information Service last year.

Not a day goes by without a person contacting the organisation about the matter, according to co-ordinator Michelle O’Hara.

“People will come into us well in advance of when they are eligible for divorce. It may be the separation has just occurred or about to occur if they are a year into a separation.”

Last year, 9,000 people contacted the service and roughly 8% to 9% had queries related to family breakdown.

Historically, a trigger point for people seeking information about divorce was after Christmas. That has now changed.

“Over the last few years there has never been a quiet time when it comes to family breakdown. We’re now getting queries on a daily basis.”

Ms O’Hara said there had been a marked increase in recent times of men and women over the age of 55 looking to divorce their spouses.

Common queries relate to maintenance entitlements and the family home.

The service finds that there is a lot of uncertainty among the public about divorce and what it actually means.

Ms O’Hara believes that the statutory separation requirement of four years is arguably too long.

“It’s far easer to get into a marriage than it is to get out,” she said.

“People want to get on with their lives and put it behind them. However, do I think there should be a cooling-off period between separation and divorce … I do support that. We have seen families who have managed to put their lives back together.”