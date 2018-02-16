Love on the rocks as Carlow has the highest divorce rate in Ireland

A GRANT scheme to support businesses in Tullow Street has been launched.

Carlow County Council announced details of the Tullow Street Start Up Grant Scheme, which is available for enterprises establishing or growing their business on Tullow Street in Carlow town.

It was designed following consultation with the business community. It will give start-up enterprises that have been operating in vacant properties on Tullow Street for six months a grant worth up to 150% of the rateable valuation of their premises.

The aim of the scheme is to aid regeneration of towns and villages, support job creation by viable businesses, ease financial challenges of start-ups and micro-businesses and will be administered by the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council.

A fund of €50,000 will be made available under the scheme during 2018.

The launch was attended by members of Carlow County Council, Carlow Chamber and local property agents.

Speaking at the launch, the county council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “We understand the challenges that face our town centre and have been working on a variety of projects in the context of Carlow town in order to reverse the effects of changing market conditions and the needs of our communities.”

Commenting on the challenges of establishing a business, Ms Holohan added: “We accept that our town-centre enterprises have experienced trading difficulties as a result of changing conditions in the marketplace and this, accompanied with the restrictions on both public and private sector investment, means we in Carlow have a challenge in order to re-imagine our town centre for the future”.

Ms Holohan concluded by saying that the council is at advanced stages of having a new public-realm plan for Carlow town centre, which will be unveiled to the public shortly for their commentary and engagement and that Carlow County Council looks forward to working in partnership with key stakeholders in order to secure the relevant public and private investment for the future.

Commenting on the new scheme, mayor of Carlow Municipal District cllr Jim Deane said: “As elected members, we understand that we have both traditional and brand retail and enterprise experiences in Carlow town centre and we need our local communities to support our local enterprises in order to support and create jobs in our town centres.”

The scheme will be administered by the Local Enterprise Office. Head of enterprise with Carlow County Council, Kieran Comerford, said: “As the county begins to recover, there is a requirement for increased investment, which necessitates additional sources of funding. I would encourage people to reach out to the Local Enterprise Office not just to find out about this grant scheme but also about the variety of state supports available to start-up and developing companies.”

Further information on the Tullow Street scheme can be found on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling 059 9129783 and arranging a confidential meeting with a business adviser.