Innovative scheme aims to re-energise Tullow Street

A RECORD number of art lovers attended the official opening of the new season in Visual, where they were confronted by a giant installation in the main gallery by artists Dennis McNulty and Alan Butler.

They talked about their work with curator Emma Lucy O’Brien and explained how they wanted to explore the role and the potential impact that technology and algorithms have on human creativity.

Town Planners kicks off the year-long programme exploring our sense of place. The programme is co-produced by Workhouse Union and Visual and features a civic plaza in the studio gallery by Todo por la Praxis.

Workhouse Union will be working with schools in the area to explore what it means to be from Carlow and to help develop a new and positive story of Carlow.

School children, teenagers and young people are being encouraged to visit Ireland’s largest single-gallery space when Visual hosts a series of workshops in March as part of Engineering Week. Engineers Ireland have devised workshops aimed particularly at primary school kids, while there are lots of talks and events that will explore creativity in engineering.

The season will also include the screening of Sci-Fi films in April, with artist Damien O’Reilly’s work focussing on B-movie posters.

Brochures about the new season, including upcoming concerts and dramas in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre, will be distributed around the county this week.