New season opens at Visual Carlow with lots for art lovers promised

VIEWERS of the Late Late Show on Friday night were treated to the romantic tale of a Bagenalstown couple born on the dance floor of McGrath Hall.

Colette and James Lakes, who have been married for more than 50 years, appeared on the special St Valentine’s-themed Late Late to discuss their relationship and in the process charmed a nation.

Retired postman Michael recounted delivering post to the local district hospital in Bagenalstown, where Collette worked.

“I had my eye on her and I think she felt similar,” said the 72-year-old.

On one of his rounds in 1964, Michael met Colette and had a quick chat. On the previous night, Michael left the dance in McGrath Hall with a lady and Collette inquired how he had gotten on.

“She had left with a fella, so she had done alright, too!” quipped James.

The following week, the pair met again at the dance in McGrath Hall, but on this occasion they had eyes only for each other.

In those days, the lads gathered on one side of the hall and the ladies on the other.

Collette recounted on the Late Late Show that Michael came over to ask her out to dance not once but on two occasions.

Still, you’d temper your expectations and beating heart until you got the real the indicator – an invitation for a mineral.

“There was no alcohol at the dance, just mineral bars,” explained Collette. “When you were invited upstairs for a mineral, you knew you were on the bandwagon … that he was bringing you home!”

The pair married in 1967 and reared four children – Kathleen, Jean, James and the late TJ.

The TV appearance came about after their granddaughter Lauren Guidera responded to a Late Late call for older couples to appear on the show.

The Lakes’s romance was borne out of something so beautifully simple and Michael believes something has been lost in modern courting.

“At the moment, all things are about online dating and night clubs, where there is a lot of alcohol. It was a simpler way: you danced all night and maybe a mineral at the end. It worked.”

Michael believes their longevity is in part to being happy with your lot and not expecting the sun, moon and stars from your partner.

He added: “It’s important to be content with who you are and not trying to be somebody else.”

Compromise is also the key.

“A lot of marriage is compromise. It’s the same if you are in any relationship or in any partnership. No two people are the same and there has to be compromise.”