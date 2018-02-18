Colette and James recall 50 years of wedded bliss on love-themed Late Late Show

HOUSES in Carlow town, Bagenalstown and Tullow are currently being purchased for Syrian refugees expected to arrive in the coming months.

Twenty houses have been identified and are in the process of being purchased, costing in the region of €3.7 million.

It’s believed that approximately ten of the houses will be located in Carlow town, with about five being purchased in Tullow and Bagenalstown.

The money is coming from a dedicated national fund, which is administered by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The houses are being purchased by an unnamed approved housing body (AHB) through Carlow County Council.

Dan McInerney, director of services with Carlow County Council and chairman of an interagency committee established to prepare for the refugees, said: “We’ve been doing a lot of work to make sure these things work smoothly. These people are coming from a horrific situation.

“Our objective is to provide a co-ordinated response and ultimately a warm Carlow welcome to Syrian refugee families who will settle here following their displacement in the Syrian conflict.”

It was initially envisaged that around 80 Syrian refugees would have arrived by March. However, work on implementing the necessary supports has progressed slower than expected.

Mr McInerney was reluctant to set a target date, but believes it may be around three months before the refugees arrive in Carlow.

When news of the Syrians’ arrival emerged last year, there was alarm in some quarters in light of the roughly 1,900 people on the council’s housing list.

Mr McInerney said the involvement of the AHB had, in fact, led to separate opportunities to increase social housing in Carlow, as opposed to reducing it. The AHB is looking at ways to add other social housing units in Carlow.

Mr McInerney stressed that the money to house the refugees was not coming from the council’s social housing budget.

These funds will also have an economic benefit in Carlow, according to Mr McInerney. He added that humanitarian efforts were not just about giving donations.

“Ireland has a long history of involvement with humanitarian assistance initiatives and UN programmes and we have always honoured our involvement through good and bad times,” he said.

“The government has made a commitment to settle Syrian refugees in the country. They are coming to be rehoused with the same entitlements as anyone. That is the bottom line.”

St Catherine’s Involvement Centre are also the implementing partner for the resettlement programme following a tendering process.

The organisation is currently recruiting a resettlement worker and intercultural worker to help the refugees settle in Carlow.

Mr McInerney said St Catherine’s had a proven track record in the field and were central to the success of the previous Rohingya resettlement programme.