Council to provide 20 houses for refugees over the next few months

ONE of Knockbeg College’s favourite and most versatile teachers has just hung up his mortar board after more than three decades of service.

Throughout his 32 years at his alma mater, John Behan variously taught a wide range of subjects, including English, Latin, history, geography, religion, wood carving, horticulture and film studies. Above all, though, he’ll be most remembered as an English teacher in room eight in the library.

John’s retirement party, which was held in the Seven Oaks Hotel, was attended by past and present colleagues and included three former principals and four clergymen. Tributes were paid to his length of service, his dedication to his young charges and his constant good humour and excellent rapport with colleagues and students.

Apart from academia, he had a wide range of interests in Knockbeg and was heavily associated with basketball and athletics. He was the manager of an all-Ireland-winning basketball team in 2003. John also successfully compiled and edited the school annual which, to his credit, was produced to an incredibly high standard. He is the major driving force in the Knockbeg College past pupils union.

Originally from Dublin Street, Carlow, John worked in Knockbeg from 1985 to December 2017, having also been a past pupil, who sat his leaving cert in 1975.

He lives in Rathoe with his wife Mary, who is principal of Borris NS.

His colleagues and friends wished him all the best for a long and happy retirement.