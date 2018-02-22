Much-loved teacher John Behan hangs up his mortar board

  • Home >
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

CHEQUE presentations totalling €11,468 from two recent fundraisers were made to the County Carlow Hospice Committee on Tuesday night last in the town’s Seven Oaks Hotel.

A cheque for €8,305 was made to the hospice committee, proceeds of the highly successful Follow Me Up To Carlow concert in the Seven Oaks last November. The concert, a fundraiser for the palliative care suites in the District Hospital, was undertaken by Four Lakes Productions, John Candy and Ollie Hennessy.

The theme of the night was a ‘Eurovision Special’ and the performers included two Irish winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, Niamh Kavanagh and the combination of Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan. The concert attracted a full house for what was a wonderful night of musical entertainment.

The second cheque for €3,163 was the proceeds from the annual Nollaig na mBan function held in Mary’s Barn, Ballincarrig, Carlow on Saturday 6 January. This was the third year of this highly-successful event.

Mary Keenan provided the venue, Paddy Mullins’s Red Pepper was the caterer, Walsh Whiskey Distillery from Royal Oak provided the Irish coffees, and Sunshine Juice supplied the juices. There were also raffle prizes on the night.

There was a full house for Nollaig na mBan and a great night was had by all the ladies.

The hospice committee extends sincere thanks to the organisers of these two wonderfully successful events and to everyone who made both nights so memorable from every viewpoint.

Comments are closed.

