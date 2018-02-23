Concert and ladies’ night functions raise €11,000 for Co Carlow Hospice

CARLOW County Council has been urged to do something about a building that’s a focal point in one of the Carlow town’s main streets, because it’s fallen into dereliction after an arson attack some years ago.

The building in question is located on Shamrock Square on the corner of Pollerton Road and Staplestown Road, which was the target of an arson attack about eight years ago. The building is now boarded up, with murals by a local artist attached to one wall. Cllrs Walter Lacey and Andrea Dalton raised the issue of dereliction at the February meeting of Carlow County Council after the councillors were presented with the results of a survey that the council carried out on disused or derelict buildings.

Cllr Lacey said that he was very concerned about the amount of disused premises on Tullow Street and Dublin Street, while also mentioning the building on Staplestown Road. “There are more and more shutters going up on those streets. They look wretched and don’t do anything for the town,” he said.

Cllr Dalton also pinpointed the building on Staplestown Road as a particular eyesore, stating that it was on one of the main thoroughfares through the town.

Carlow County Council is due to impose a levy on the landowner of that particular site this year.