Burnt building an ugly eyesore in town

HOW do you hide a shy bride-to-be on her hen weekend? By dressing up all of the party in fluffy, white dresses so no-one can tell her from the rest of the hens!

Twenty-four young women set off from the Eire Óg GAA Club in Carlow town on Friday morning to Edinburgh on a hen party, but every single one of them had wedding dresses on.

“No-one could tell who the real bride was, and that’s exactly what I wanted. I didn’t want to be the centre of attention,” laughed the real bride, Therese Shanahan from The Fighting Cocks. “It was the most magical weekend, it was just amazing. I’m still a bit dazed by it all, to be honest!”

Therese’s trusty sister and chief bridesmaid Nicola Glynn came up with the cunning plan on how to make Therese more comfortable by not standing out on her hen weekend. She had the idea that all of the women would be brides and after Therese bought her real wedding gown from Be Couture in Gorey, Co Wexford, the owners of the shop decided to give her 22 dresses from old stock. Two other girls in the wedding party even got their dresses made especially for the wild weekend in Scotland!

Once all 24 women were dressed as runaway brides, they turned heads from Carlow to Dublin to Edinburgh.

“It was fabulous. All the girls looked amazing. Everywhere we went people were talking to us and telling us what a brilliant idea it was. When you’re chief bridesmaid, you have to do something special and pull out all the stops. I have only one sister and she’s an amazing person, so I wanted to spoil her rotten,” a delighted Nicola explained.

Now all the runaway brides are back after their weekend gallivanting in Edinburgh so they can look forward to the big day when Therese gets hitched to her fiancé Michael Cowman. The happy couple will get married on Saturday 7 April in Kilshane House, Co Tipperary, when the bride will most definitely be the centre of attention.