Runaway brides paint Edinburgh red on fun-filled hen weekend

LOCAL politicians have clashed over the benefits to Carlow contained in the government’s new plan, Project Ireland 2040, with deputy Pat Deering insisting it will “deliver real investment and proper planning for Carlow”, while senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor described the plan as “spin” that fails to “deliver for Carlow”.

“Carlow is going to benefit from real investment and proper planning as a result of Project Ireland 2040,” said Fine Gael deputy Deering, who added that the plan will support families and strengthen communities in Carlow to ensure sustainable growth for the future of the county.

“For the first time in the history of the state, our spatial planning is backed up with solid investment and it will deliver for our citizens,” he said.

Deputy Deering highlighted the principal Carlow projects contained within the plan, including the Carlow southern relief road, the technological university for the southeast (TUSE), incorporating significant new buildings, and a Carlow town bus service to be introduced over time.

“In addition, Carlow will benefit from investment in urban and rural regeneration, rural and community development schemes such as Town and Village Renewal, LEADER, Rural Recreation Scheme, Clár, Rapid and so forth,” he said.

“There will be further development of agriculture, forestry, employment and enterprise. A €300m loan fund is also open to businesses of less than 500 employees, which have been negatively impacted by Brexit,” said deputy Deering.

Investment in primary and post-primary schools, social housing and a sustainable healthcare service are also included.

But senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor heavily criticised the lack of dedicated Carlow projects contained in Project Ireland 2040 and the track record of the government in “failing to deliver previously-planned projects”.

“I agree we do need to have a national planning framework, but the fact that 179 of the projects contained within this plan have been previously announced is a concern,” she said.

“I have massive concerns about the fact that previously-promised projects for Carlow still haven’t been delivered. Holy Angels Day Care Centre … their building hasn’t happened; Tír na nÓg respite … still waiting; the ambulance base in Carlow … nothing there; and the same with the courthouse rails: despite the OPW saying they will start working on them, they haven’t started yet. These are just some of the projects I’ve been involved in.

“It’s all spin, but where’s the delivery? There’s none,” said senator Murnane O’Connor. “That is a huge concern.”