Clash over how government plan will help Carlow

A YEAR of tremendous growth, trading milestones and work achieved, was recognised by the Arboretum home and garden centre recently as the Carlow business celebrated its annual awards.

The awards were held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and welcomed employees from Arboretum’s two stores in Leighlinbridge and Kilquade, Co Wicklow. The large gathering were welcomed by Barry Doyle, chief executive of Arboretum, and Fergal Doyle, the company’s chief commercial officer, who paid tribute to the Arboretum’s staff, their efforts to ensure excellent customer service, their expertise and their determination to make the Arboretum a very positive shopping experience for all of their customers.

Blaise Brosnan, a consultant to Arboretum for many years, also spoke, focusing on business outlooks for the future and the Irish economy, particularly within the retail sector.

Following a drinks reception, a meal was enjoyed and then guests were treated to an address by guest speaker Paul McNeive, who was managing director of Hamilton Osborne King when the firm was sold to Savills for €50m. Paul started his career as a trainee in the basement of the firm and not even the loss of his legs in a fire prevented him from rising to the top position to lead 250 staff. Paul is now a sought-after motivational speaker.

In total, seven awards were presented to employees from both the Leighlinbridge and Kilquade stores, with Barry and Fergal Doyle and Paul McNeive making the presentations. The overall employee of the year award was presented by Rachel Doyle, MD of the Arboretum.

Among the Carlow accolades were a customer service award for Mark Wynne, with Tony Clarke presented with the team player gong, while best new employee award was presented to Peter Kiovack.

A long-service award was presented to Eamonn Wall, manager of the plant area of Arboretum Carlow over the past 13 years.

The biggest award of the night, the overall employee of the year, was presented to Marian Nolan, who also works in the plant area of the Carlow store and proved a very popular winner.