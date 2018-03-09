Arboretum staff fêted at awards night

A WONDERFUL five decades of shared interests, experiences and friendship was celebrated by Ballyloughan ICA recently in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The local guild reached the milestone of 50 years and took the opportunity to come together to honour their founder members, while reflecting on 50 successful, fun-filled years for their guild. Among the guests of honour were ICA national president Marie O’Toole and ICA federation president Margot Hennessy, who is also a member of the Ballyloughan ICA guild.

The night was also attended by five of the founding members of Ballyloughan ICA, daughters of founding members, along with past and current members.

President of Ballyloughan ICA Mary Abbey welcomed everyone to the event and reflected on how much the ICA meant to all its members over the years. Mary also expressed the pride of Ballyloughan ICA in counting the organisation’s federation president Margot Hennessy as one of their own.

Mary also reassured the founding members that the guild is as strong and supportive as it ever was, with almost 40 active members currently among its membership. As well as the regular meetings and activities, the guild is also a huge support to its members, particularly during times of bereavement, illness and whenever help is needed.

The national president Marie O’Toole then read out a list of the names of the 38 women who attended that historic first night of Ballyloughan ICA guild in February 1968. A presentation was made to all the founding members in attendance, while flowers were also presented to Marie O’Toole and Margot Hennessy.

Following a delicious meal, the members enjoyed a beautiful cake made by guild member Kitty Hickey, followed by the opportunity to chat and reminisce. More than 20 spot prizes kindly donated by businesses and individuals were also up for grabs.

Current members Joan Doyle, Ann Hickey, Amy Hennessy and Phil Kavanagh were unable to attend the 50th anniversary night and were missed by fellow members.