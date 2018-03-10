Ballon teen addresses European Parliament

A WOMAN in labour had to be lifted from her home in the bucket of a digger, when Storm Emma left her trapped in her own home.

The expectant mother, who lives in west Wicklow, close to the Carlow border, was unable to get out of her home and emergency services contacted Carlow County Council for assistance. A digger dug out several feet of snow to gain access to the pregnant woman’s home, then she was loaded on board the digger in the company of medical professionals and brought safely to hospital.

It is understood that mother and baby are healthy and well, despite the weekend’s dramatic events.

Area engineer Pat Harrington explained that the local authority was working in the Hacketstown area at the time and, with speed being of the essence, Carlow local authority was deemed closer to the woman than if she had to wait for assistance from Wicklow County Council.

“It was a humanitarian crisis so we were happy to help the woman,” said Mr Harrington. “It’s in Co Wicklow, out the Ballasallagh Road outside Hacketstown. The woman was in labour and was carried out of her home in the front bucket of a loading truck. The doctor was with her, so thankfully everything went well,” he added.