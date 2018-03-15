Big freeze may have claimed the life of elderly farmer found outside his home

DAVID Lalor from Ballon, a fifth-year student at Presentation College, Carlow, achieved a singular honour recently, when he was chosen to speak from the podium of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on behalf of the Irish delegation at Euroscola, a major EU youth leadership event.

It was a case of Carlow to Strasbourg for the student from Ballykealey, Ballon, as it was David’s selection in a competition promoted by Carlow Rotary Club which eventually led him to deliver his two-minute address at the heart of the European Parliament. Last October, David entered the Rotary youth leadership development competition. It places emphasis on the qualities needed for leadership and leadership potential, rather than being a competition for academic achievement. It is one of Rotary’s longest-running youth projects.

Interviews for the selected students – each school in the county had three entries – took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow in November. The interview panel consisted of members of the Rotary Club of Carlow.

David came out on top, qualifying him for the regional final which involved winners from the Rotary Clubs of Carlow, Clonmel, Fermoy, Kilkenny, Thurles, Waterford, Wexford, and Youghal. Again the Carlow teenager’s leadership qualities shone through and he was declared one of the three regional winners.

The Ballon student’s reward was an all-expenses-paid trip to Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg, provided by Rotary.

Twenty-four winners contested the regional finals across the 32 counties. In Belfast, they first visited Stormont, where they interviewed MLAs from the Green Party, the SDLP and the UUP about politics in Northern Ireland.

Then it was on to the office of the European Parliament on Dublin’s Mount Street, where the group met Harry O’Connor, deputy head of the office of the European Parliament in Ireland, as well as the Rotary Ireland’s district governor Garth Arnold. The Irish group of 24, along with the three Rotary leaders, then flew to Strasbourg for a two-day sojourn, the highlight of which was their visit to the European Parliament.

At that stage, a vote was taken among the delegation in favour of David to provide the opening address for Ireland. “I was delighted to be nominated,” David told ***The Nationalist***, “as there were a lot of talented teenagers in that group.”

David addressed 700 youth delegates from 24 of the EU’s 28 countries in the main chamber of the European Parliament at a programme known as Euroscola. This forum allows secondary school students from around Europe to become MEPs for a day and to learn about European integration by experiencing it at first hand.

In his address, David spoke about Ireland’s place in Europe, the future of the European Union and the role that young people can play in shaping that future.

One sitting MEP, Edouard Martin, a member of the S&D political group (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats), was tasked with answering questions from the young delegates about the development of Europe.

David said everyone has been very supportive of his participation in the Rotary competition and the high achiever thanked his career guidance teacher at Presentation College, Noreen O’Looney, as well as Richard Smyth and all members of the Rotary Club of Carlow for their help and encouragement throughout the competition. He says it is his intention to become a Rotarian in the future, adding that he has been invited to speak at the district council meeting of Rotary Ireland in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Dublin in late April.

David will sit his leaving certificate in the summer of 2019 and intends to study computer science at university. In terms of a career path, his ambition is to establish his own tech start-up enterprise.

In September 2016, David was selected as a board member of the Digital Youth Council (DYC) of Ireland. The council aims to give a voice to young people in all areas of STEM and to provide them with a platform to influence the National Digital Strategy and the future of technology in Ireland’s education system. David also attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2017, where he co-founded a music marketing start-up called Virra. He is currently working with his co-founders to grow the enterprise and gain experience in the technology world.

So it’s all go for David Lalor, whose leadership skills have brought such distinction and honour to himself, his family, his school, the community of Ballon and his country.