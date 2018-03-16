Anger over closure of Borris viaduct

TWO babies from Co Carlow were presented with prizes at the 2018 Little Heroes Awards, which is run by Water Babies, Ireland’s leading baby and toddler swimming school.

Television presenter Síle Seoige honoured 11 ‘Little Heroes’, including Béibhinn Maher from Ballon and Holly Lynch from Fenagh. The little ones battled illness or prematurity and have shown great courage in their lives so far. Each child has a story of how water and swimming has helped their development or improved their lives and the lives of their family in some way.

From just three weeks’ old, Béibhinn suffered with extreme reflux and vomited every day. By the time she reached five weeks’ old, she was really starting to struggle with her weight and was hospitalised several times for days at a time. Béibhinn joined Water Babies at 12 weeks and she loved it – she was so at home in the water.

“She was calm and relaxed and smiled so much when in the pool,” her mother Brighid Maher said. “It was so lovely as a parent to see her happy and relaxed with everything she was going through. Béibhinn really started to thrive and loved the pool. We went swimming two or three times each week.”

Unfortunately, at Béibhinn’s 15-month check-up she was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia (dislocation) of the hip (DDH) and was placed in a harness, which had to be worn 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which meant the end of swimming for a while.

Following three months in the harness, Béibhinn was given a clean bill of health and was able to go back to swimming. When she got back into the pool it was like she was never out of it.

“A beautiful happy spark can be seen in Béibhinn when she is in the water,” Brighid continued. “She thoroughly enjoys it and I feel it was water that gave her such enjoyment during times of such hardship.”

One-year-old Holly Lynch was born seven weeks early at just 33 weeks and four days. Due to her prematurity, Holly was unable to feed by herself and had to spend two long weeks in the special care babies unit at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. It took some time for Holly’s weight to pick up and her development had to be monitored closely for her first six months. Once her weight increased, Holly started Water Babies last September, when she was seven months’ old.

“Holly developed a love of the water from day one, thanks to her teacher Sandra, who is a fantastic ‘water mum’,” said Tara Fitzgerald, Holly’s mother. “There is no doubt that the Water Babies classes have helped with Holly’s physical and social development. Each week her confidence in the water grows, and we as a family look forward to each swim lesson.”

Swimming classes provide significant benefits for babies and toddlers, including increased resistance in the water, which helps to build muscle tone. Swimming also helps to develop motor skills and physical fitness, while water buoyancy helps to reduce body weight, easing pressure on different parts of the body, especially bones and joints.