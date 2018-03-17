Anger over closure of Borris viaduct

IN JULY 2011, Carlow’s Tony O’Reilly hit the headlines when he stole a staggering €1.75 million from An Post.

Tony’s life imploded, exposing the post office branch manager’s darkest secret: his life had become utterly gripped by a compulsive need to gamble.

On 22 February 2003, Tony from Sandhills, Hacketstown Road set up his online betting account with Paddy Power under the name Tony 10. On the day his account was closed in June 2011, he had staked a total of €10,490,460.60.

Over €10m gambled and everything lost.

When his fraud from An Post was discovered, he went on the run to Northern Ireland; this was the surreal act of a desperate man ultimately leading to his discovery, conviction and sentencing to four years in jail.

Tony’s incredible story is now told in a new book entitled Tony 10 – the astonishing story of the postman who gambled €10,000,000 and lost it all, written by Tony and Sunday Independent journalist Declan Lynch. The book details this astounding period in Tony’s life, the growing gap between the reckless pursuits of Tony 10 and the seemingly steady life of Tony O’Reilly, the An Post employee going from strength to strength in his career and personal life.

The heart-stopping moments of near misses, the surge of being on the up, the relentless ‘chasing’, the heartbreaking moments when fate could have stepped in and ended it all and the despair of ultimately losing everything, including his marriage, his job and the trust he once held – all of these feature in the book.

It’s a compelling story, moving, tense, astounding in its detail and littered with Carlow references sure to enthral local readers.

Last week, The Nationalist met Tony O’Reilly, now aged 43 and almost seven years after he became, in his own words, “notorious”.

Tony is an altogether different person now. Incredibly self-aware and mindful, he is a man at peace with himself, but still extremely aware of the hurt and pain he caused his family, his former colleagues and all affected by the chaotic pursuits of Tony 10.

It’s clear that he has worked hard on himself through counselling, therapy and his own dogged determination to turn adversity into something good. He has reached inside himself and emerged a far more reflective person.

Now a qualified counsellor helping people with addiction, he is currently working on his thesis with a view to advancing his academic qualifications in this area.

“The main reason I wrote the book was to start the conversation about gambling and to make people more aware,” said Tony. “There are plenty of cases like mine, maybe not as many zeros, but they are there. There’s a taboo around gambling and often times families bail people out, so you never hear about it.

“I always wanted to tell my side of the story, just to show that this is what can happen,” said Tony.