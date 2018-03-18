Carlow man Tony O’Reilly tells the tale of how he gambled €10 million and lost everything in a revealing new book

ONE of the county’s best-loved and most iconic landmarks has been closed to the public because Carlow County Council is concerned about safety issues.

Access to the viaduct in the heritage town of Borris was abruptly and, without warning, withdrawn two weeks ago, when council staff erected barriers to prevent people from walking on the 50-foot-high structure. This is despite the fact that the council has ambitious plans to turn the old railway bridge into a walkway, complete with wheelchair access and safety railings on either side of the towering edifice.

“This is just ridiculous! People have been walking on the viaduct without any harm being done for years!” said William Quinn, who is chairman of Borris Tidy Towns Committee. “Because of the Step House Hotel and Borris House, more and more tourists and visitors are coming here. They also come down to walk the viaduct especially. This is very disappointing, people are devastated.”

The structure, which dates back to the 1850s and was constructed at the request of the McMurrough/Kavanagh family as a railway link between Dublin and Wexford town, is 800 metres in length.

Carlow County Council had ambitious plans for it. In February 2016, director of services Seamus O’Connor proudly unveiled the blueprints at a council meeting, detailing an upgrade of the lofty structure that would cost between €250,000 and €270,000. The plan had taken six years to get right, but even through planning permission is in place it still hasn’t come to fruition.

The local Tidy Towns committee did raise €50,000 separately and has created a beautiful park at one end of the bridge. Now, with the viaduct closed off altogether, it looks like the renovation could be shelved indefinitely.

“We got complaints about people walking on the viaduct and how dangerous it is. Sometimes young people were walking along the parapet and that’s dangerous. In the interests of public safety, we put up the barriers. We can’t endanger the public,” a spokesperson for Carlow County Council said yesterday (Monday).

The spokesperson denied that the plans for the bridge have been shelved and insisted that Carlow County Council would continue to look for the funding to renovate it.

“We’ve applied to the government for the funding several times but we didn’t get it,” the spokesperson continued. “We haven’t been successful yet, but we’ll apply again. We’re very optimistic about getting it. We’ll keep applying until we get it.”

Local people aren’t happy with the closure of the viaduct, stating that it’s an amenity that’s been enjoyed by generations of people.

“The closure of the viaduct is a step backwards,” added cllr Quinn. “This is a time when our neighbours in counties Kilkenny and Waterford are trying to link up their railways through greenway projects and what are we doing? Closing the bridge. It’s crazy.”