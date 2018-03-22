Pricemania’ hits Tullow as stars of X Factor top the bill at variety show

A CARLOW man was one of a trio of traditional musicians in Kilcock, Co Kildare who have amassed more than two million hits online after they staged a trad session in an igloo during the recent Storm Emma.

Kevin Carr (62), originally from Hillview Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow, a professional photographer in the north Kildare town, joined his musical friends Ger Furlong and David Jolley in the igloo ‘seisiún’. It was while the friends were having a drink in the GAA club in Kilcock that the idea came about after Ger and two of his friends had built the igloo on the green in front of the Furlong home in the town’s Rochford Park.

“Having a chat, we thought no-one has ever had a session in an igloo in Ireland,” Kevin recalls.

So at 1pm on Thursday 1 March, the day Storm Emma hit the country with full force, the traditional musicians started up with Kevin on mandolin and Ger and Dave both on guitar.

Kevin’s daughter Orlaith Ní Chearra recorded a video of the session and introduced the piece ‘as Gaeilge’. The musicians wished to have the musical event recorded using the ‘cúpla focal’, as the first day of March marked the start of Seachtain na Gaeilge, a pre-St Patrick’s Day festival of Irish music.

Kevin stated: “We filmed for about 40 minutes and Orlaith spliced it all together and put it up on Facebook.”

It became an instant sensation, attracting attention from daily newspapers and RTÉ. The national broadcaster wanted to put it on Today with Maura and Daithí, so the Kilcock trio had a live interview with the popular afternoon television show. There was even an interested call from New York about the clip.

In terms of keeping warm during the session, the three musicians enjoyed inner warmth, as David Jolley had a hip flask of whiskey – the ball of malt keeping their fingers warm.

Kevin runs Kevin Carr Photography from his Courtown Park home in Kilcock. He combines his professional career with a love of music and plays with David in Gregory’s pub, Kilcock on the first Thursday of every month. Ger is a professional musician who plays and organises music for establishments in the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

Kevin is brother of Tony Carr, Ardateggle, Killeshin, Carlow, who is also a keen photographer, and Joan Sinnott, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown. Kevin performs with local musicians in Lawlor’s lounge, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown on the first Friday of every month.

The Carrs’ parents were the late Michael and Josephine Carr, Hillview Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow.