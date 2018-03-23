Igloo trad music session goes viral

THERE were near hysterics in Mount Wolseley Hotel when St Patrick’s GAA Club hosted its first-ever variety show.

The function room was packed with an audience of 500 people, but it was the young ones up near the front of the stage who really caused the commotion. And the reason for the teenage kicks? Brothers Seán and Conor Price from Co Wicklow, who were stars of ITV’s X Factor.

They were the special guests at the variety show, which attracted fans from all over the southeast.

“There was such a buzz in the hall, it was amazing!” Padraig Murphy, PRO with the club, told The Nationalist. “Some people came especially to see Seán and Conor and had queued for hours before the doors even opened. But even though they had come to see the Price brothers, they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of acts on stage.”

From a dance troupe of eight-year-olds to comedians and singers, the range of performances was true to the word ‘variety’. The show itself was called Do it for the parish and that’s what the community of Tullow certainly did!

“It was the first time the club held a variety show, but we had a great steering committee of people who have great experience in putting on shows, so it worked out really well. I’d like to say thank you to everyone who helped us. There were so many people involved and it was such a success. It was class!” concluded Padraig.