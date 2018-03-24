Mia’s Paddington costume steals the at Book Day event

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day saw a scramble of social media messages being pinged around the world and thousands of events taking place as people celebrated the role of women in society.

Closer to home, several events took place in Carlow town, including an all-day celebration in Carlow College and a talk about empowerment by a panel of speakers in the Seven Oaks Hotel. Locally-based international company Unum invited almost 40 students from Presentation College, Carlow to celebrate the achievement of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

Staff members from Unum Technologies Ireland shared their varied career and educational experiences, after which the students took part in workshops on aeronatuatical engineering and communications. They were then presented with certificates of achievement in recognition of the energy and enthusiasm they brought to the celebration of International Women’s Day 2018 with Unum staff.

Over in Carlow College, keynote speakers addressed the college alumni, while energetic workshops in zumba kept the atmosphere lively.

That evening, thanks to Carlow Mental Health Association, a range of women took part in a talk called Women let’s share. Ranging from teen athlete Molly Scott to the experienced leader of the ICA, Kathleen Kenny, women of all ages revealed their secrets to staying healthy in mind and in body.