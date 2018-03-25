Local ladies celebrate International Women’s Day

“SHE was like a little celebrity, she loved it! She had a ball in it!” Dave Cullen said about his eight-year-old daughter Mia, who turned up at the school’s World Book Day event dressed up as a Paddington Bear.

While most other pupils would make do with hastily put-together outfits that portrayed their favourite literary character, Mia was fully kitted out in a life-sized Paddington’s costume. It took Dave an entire week to make the outfit, which includes Paddington’s over-sized bear head, hairy legs and claws, having been inspired by the recently-released Paddington 2 film.

Dave put all of his expertise as a costume-maker into perfecting Mia’s Paddington look. He has been designing and creating costumes for the past ten years under the name Evil Chimp FX. Much of his work is commissioned by collectors, particularly by science fiction and fantasy fans, while he’s also created costumes for local productions of The Grinch and Beauty and the Beast. He showcases his work at Comic Con events, too, where Mia has dressed up as a pint-sized Chewbacca from Star Wars.

“I made the Chewbacca and Paddington costumes especially for Mia because she loves dressing up,” explained Dave. “I don’t want to sell them because they’re a bit like family heirlooms. I’d prefer to keep them for her.”

Dave’s work can be seen though his Evil Chimp FX Facebook page and on his Instagram account.