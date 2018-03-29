Mia’s Paddington costume steals the at Book Day event

IT TOOK five teachers, almost 800 students, members of the PE department and our photographer, but it was all worth it in the end!

The spelling out of the words ‘student voice’ took a veritable army of people weeks of practice to perfect, but that’s what the teachers and students of Presentation College, Carlow did on Friday before they broke up for the Easter holidays.

“The student counsel hadn’t been working over the past few years and it had to be reformed because we needed a voice. We wanted to get out message across and put something out there that couldn’t be missed, so we spelt it!” explained counsel member Daniel Pender.

Sinéad Cadinot, a liaison teacher with the counsel, lead the project, while the PE department herded the 800 students into position on the grass. Finally, Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke was there to capture the moment with his trusty drone!