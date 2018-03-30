Colm’s comic was a sell-out success at launch in Dublin

ONE of farming’s most iconic brands has been immortalised in toy form with the launch of an exciting replica model that’s perfect in absolutely every detail.

Borris-based company Keenan has teamed up with toy farm manufacturer Britains to launch the first MechFiber365 die cast replica model mixer wagon, a charming replica of the real thing, which has been made famous among farmers the world over.

Britains from Tomy is one of Europe’s oldest specialists in agricultural toys and collectibles.

With nearly 100 years of experience, their collection is constantly refreshed to offer a range of 1:32 replica models, including tractors, implements, vehicles and accessories, appealing not just to children but also to collectors due to the accuracy and high detail of each replica.

Britains worked closely with Keenan on this project to develop the MechFiber365 die cast replica model, ensuring it appeals to consumers for its accuracy. To celebrate its launch, Keenan and Britains recently held an interactive agricultural awareness afternoon for more than 150 local school children at its production facility in Borris.

Invited attendees were treated to a first look at the exciting new model ahead of its release, while Agri Aware was also in attendance with its mobile farm.

During the day, Keenan representatives also held a variety of educational presentations and a series of workshops for the up-and-coming farmers of the future.

Employing more than 150 people in Borris, Keenan has been a member of the Alltech family of companies since April 2016 and prides itself on continuous investment into new technology for the benefit of its customers throughout the world.